Moses Kuria calls for ‘take over’ of China Square from Chinese traders





Investments, Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has waded into the brewing trade tiff between Kenyan traders and their Chinese counterparts.

In a tweet on Friday evening, Mr Kuria urged Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor Prof Paul Wainaina to buy out the lease of China Square at Unicity Mall along Thika Road and hand it over to Kenyan traders.

China Square has taken Kenyans by storm due to its wide array of products at amazingly cheap prices.

Also read: Carol Radull: Sorry guys, I have no jobs to offer you

In light of this, Mr Kuria has said Chinese investors are welcome in Kenya as manufacturers not as traders.

“I have today given an offer to Prof Wainaina the VC Kenyatta University to buy out the lease for China Square, Unicity Mall and hand it over to the Gikomba, Nyamakima, Muthurwa & Eastleigh Traders Association. We welcome Chinese investors to Kenya but as manufacturers not traders,” Mr Kuria tweeted.

I have today given an offer to Prof Wainaina the VC Kenyatta University to buy out the lease for China Square, Unicity Mall and hand it over to the Gikomba,Nyamakima, Muthurwa l& Eastleigh Traders Association.We welcome Chinese investors to Kenya but as manufacturers not traders — CS Moses Kuria (@HonMoses_Kuria) February 24, 2023

Also read: Sakaja sets relocation of city hawkers in motion

China Square, a one-stop mall, recently opened to the public and Kenyans from all walks of life have been flooding it for bargain prices.

According to various shoppers, the new hub stocks a wide range of products and services including stationery, furniture, home decoration items, cleaning supplies, hardware store, electrical appliances, party supplies and more.

Also read: Gachagua: Maandamano cost Raila AU job

China Square is the anchor tenant at Unicity Mall along Thika road that’s become a viral sensation. It’s stocked with clothing items, stationery, appliances, toys, decor and tools.

Some have even described it as the brick-and-mortar Alibaba store in Nairobi.

The square has the most affordable items, according to Kenyans on social media; all you could want at cheaper prices.

Twitter and Tik-Tok are awash with testimonial videos of shoppers getting their retail therapy at China Square.

Also read: From his Sh1.1million salary, MP Peter Salasya takes home less than Sh100,000