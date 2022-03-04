Moses Kuria confirms talks to join Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto (centre), Uasin Gishu County Governor Jackson Mandago (left) and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria during an interdenominational fundraiser in aid of 26 churches held at St Paul’s Makongi Primary School in Soy, Uasin Gishu County on January 12, 2020. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA

Moses Kuria says he’s is in talks to form a political alliance with Deputy President William Ruto ahead of the August 2022 polls.

Kuria, the Gatundu South lawmaker and an influential political player in Central Kenya, confirmed the move on his socials.

“This is to inform Kenyans that Chama Cha Kazi Party and 21 other political parties are in early talks with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance that will lead to a very broad based grand coalition that will deliver the nation to peace and prosperity. Details to follow,” he wrote on Facebook.

Kuria is the defacto Chama Cha Kazi leader, while Kenya Kwanza is a political alliance consisting Ruto, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula.

Kuria’s utterances come days after he ruled out working with seasoned politician Raila Odinga who’s teamed up with retiring president Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the polls.

This despite Odinga visiting Kuria in Dubai where he was receiving treatment.

The MP had been in a Dubai hospital for weeks to nurse burn injuries he sustained on his feet.