Moses Kuria dares Raila, Karua to jail the corrupt in Uhuru’s government

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria addressing the media at Uhuru Park, Nairobi in this photo taken on January 29, 2018. PHOTO | FILE

Moses Kuria has shared his doubts on Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua’s resolve to jail the corrupt when they take overpower.

While addressing residents in his Kiambu backyard, Kuria urged the two leaders to start by jailing the corrupt in the Jubilee government for Kenyans to take them seriously.

“I hear them saying their first agenda will be to arrest people and take them to Kamiti prison. Raila is my friend, I dare them to start now,” said Kuria.

The controversial politician claimed there have been several corrupt incidents during President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto’s tenure that Odinga should start with.

This, he said, includes the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) scandal, a number of road construction projects, and Thwake dam construction where he alleges billions of taxpayers’ money have been lost.

Despite Kuria’s explanation, the responsibility of jailing corrupt people doesnt lie with politicians, more or less those of the opposition.

Rather, this is mainly the job of the investigating authorities such as the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) while the judiciary is relied upon for occasioning a free and fair trial.

Thus, Odinga and Karua are powerless to prosecute the corrupt.

Kuria, meanwhile, is gunning for the Kiambu gubernatorial seat ahead of the August 2022 polls.

He is certain to receive stiff competition from United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Kimani wa Matangi, incumbent James Nyoro of Jubilee, Wainana Jungle who is an Independent candidate, and William Kabogo of Tujibebe party.

At the national level, Kuria has reserved his support for Deputy President William Ruto.