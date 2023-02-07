Moses Kuria fast becoming President Ruto’s ‘favourite’ Cabinet Secretary

President William Ruto with Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria during the funeral Service of the latter's sister in Gatundu South, Kiambu County. PHOTO | PCS

Moses Kuria, the Trade Cabinet Secretary appears to be among the most popular in President William Ruto’s kitchen cabinet.

In the past few weeks, The Head of State has sent Kuria to meet four presidents including Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni, Tanzania’s Samia Suluhu, Malawi’s Lazarus Chakwera, Mozambique’s Felipe Nyusi and Angola’s João Lourenço.

In a nutshell, Kuria has met more Presidents than Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi who are way above him in the pecking order.

The high-profile trips could perhaps be a reward as Kuria was vital in President Ruto’s presidential campaigns. But could it also mean that President Ruto is preparing Kuria for bigger responsibilities in his cabinet?

During his visit to Uganda, the former Gatundu South MP said a SWOT analysis would be conducted to analyse the two countries’ agricultural, manufacturing and service potential with a view to joint supply chain planning.

“We also took the opportunity to discuss wide-ranging bilateral, regional, and continental issues that will be implemented by a Joint Ministerial Committee on Economic Cooperation between the two sisterly nations,” he tweeted after his trip to Tanzania.

Meetings with Presidents not only offer prestige and relevance to politicians but also offer crucial political connections one needs to succeed in business and political trade.

Besides, Kuria’s docket is crucial. He is in charge of trade and is thus well-placed to ensure Kenya’s goods and services find market abroad.

In last year’s General Election, Mr Kuria unsuccessfully contested the Kiambu gubernatorial seat but found a soft landing with his cabinet appointment.

However, he has courted controversy as the Trade Ministry advocating for genetically modified foods which he said that there were so many things that could kill Kenyans so there is nothing wrong with adding GMOs to the list.

