Moses Kuria: I said tuliimba not tuliiba kura – VIDEO

By Mercy Simiyu March 16th, 2022 1 min read

Moses Kuria has denied saying he helped President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto rig the 2017 general elections.

The controversial politician was captured on video at the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) national delegates conference suggesting he was key in helping the President and his Deputy steal elections in 2017.

“Kuna wengine wanasema ati kura ya mlima itagawanywa; mheshimiwa Ann Waiguru, Rigathi Gachagua, Muthomi Njuki, Kimani Ichung’wa, Senator Linturi, Alice Wahome, Faith Gitau, Kimani wa Matangi…Sisi ndio tulikuwa tukishikilia Uhuru kura, na sisi ndio tulikuwa tunamuibia kura,” Kuria stated.

Loosely translated to mean, there are those saying the mountain votes will be split. Anne Waiguru, Rigathi Gachagua, Muthomi Njuki, Kimani Ichung’wa, Senator Linturi, Alice Wahome, Faith Gitau, Kimani wa Matangi, we are the ones that helped guard Uhuru votes, and we are the ones that used to steal the votes for him.”

But in a fresh twist, Kuria now says he meant kuimba (to sing) and not kuiba (to steal) votes.

Kuria wrote on Facebook: “(Musician) Ben Githae is my witness. Tuliimba Uhuru Ndani Ndani Ndani mpaka akshinda (We sang Uhuru to the State House until he won).

Kuria’s comments have attracted a public outcry from Kenyans, coming weeks after Muranga Women Representative Sabina Chege also indicated that the 2017 polls were altered in favour of President Kenyatta.

