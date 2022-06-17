Moses Kuria, Kabogo now withdraw from UDA campaigns

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo (right) chats with Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria during a past function in Gatundu, Kiambu County. FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The political storm within Kenya Kwanza Alliance has taken a new twist following the withdrawal of Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, and former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo from UDA campaigns.

The duo, who held a private meeting for the better part of Thursday, wrote a joint letter to the Deputy President William Ruto to citing their frustrations with the on goings within the alliance.

“The Tujibebe Wakenya party and Chama Cha Kazi parties have decided to pull out of the UDA caravans as they clearly set up to embarrass other parties and demonise the Kenya Kwanza Alliance as a coalition,” the letter reads in part.

The two politicians further explained that Mount Kenya region is facing a bleak political future due to the mechanization of political leaders in UDA.

The letter was also copied to Musalia Mudavadi, leader of the Amani National Congress (ANC), and Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula.

Mr Kuria and Mr Kabogo are now demanding that the DP holds a meeting to discuss the matter to avoid a further fallout within the alliance.

This development comes just days after Mr Kabogo and Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi were engaged in a public spat.