Moses Kuria missing in Ruto photoshoot with US trade representatives

President William Ruto with investment partners from the United States at State House, Nairobi on July 19, 2023. PHOTO | COURTESY

With the country gripped by the opposition-led protests, President William Ruto on Wednesday morning met investment partners from the United States at State House, Nairobi where they discussed matters of importance to the two nations.

Speaking during the meeting, which was also attended by the visiting US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, President Ruto described the US as key trade and investment partner to Kenya.

“Under the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act, Kenya has developed its value chains, expanded and diversified its exports, creating thousands of employment opportunities. We will stretch our ties beyond AGOA — in the wake of advanced technology and climate change — for the full exploitation of our trade potential,” President Ruto said.

The statement was accompanied by a photo of President Ruto with the US trade representatives at State House, Nairobi. Conspicuously absent in the photo is the Cabinet Secretary for Industrialisation, Trade and Investment, Moses Kuria.

This comes in the wake of Ms Tai’s refusal to meet Mr Kuria to discuss trade ties between America and Kenya over his nasty public tirades and social media posts. Ms Tai is reported to have have described Mr Kuria an extremist based on his vulgar remarks against individuals and institutions.

Mr Kuria is also reported to have been locked out of the US-East Africa Community Trade and Investment Framework Agreement Council meeting, after Ambassador Tai expressed her reservations over his conduct. Mr Kuria and Lands Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano were supposed to attend the meeting but only the latter was present.

Since being appointed to the Cabinet, Mr Kuria has been on record for issuing vulgar and inflammatory statements against his government’s opponents and the media.

He has particularly been critical of the Nation Media Group after it exposed the edible oil scandal in which Mr Kuria’s office was implicated. The Cabinet Secretary went as far as threatening to stop all government advertising to the media house.

He has also gotten into trouble with controversial statements about the ongoing conflict in Sudan.

“Appeasement does not pay. Military juntas do not become democrats simply because of the false principle of non-interference. The AU can marshal an army strong enough to bomb Khartoum to smithereens,” Mr Kuria is on record for saying.

These statement was later denounced by Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Singoei who said that was not the official position of the government of Kenya.

“The personal views expressed by Moses Kuria do not represent government policy on this complex and challenging issue. We continue to work with all parties towards a peaceful resolution of the Sudanese crisis,” the PS said.

A while back, Mr Kuria also threatened the China-Kenya relationship when he targeted the China Square retail shop in Nairobi. The retail outlet sells imported products at cheaper prices than what the Kenyan market offers.