Moses Kuria says Chinese will not do business under Ruto government

From left: Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria on the campaign trail at Mau Narok trading centre in Njoro, Nakuru County on June 24, 2022. PHOTO | JOHN NJOROGE

Controversial lawmaker Moses Kuria has suggested the Chinese will not be allowed to do business in Kenya if Deputy President William Ruto wins in the August 9 polls.

Speaking at a public rally, Kuria, the outgoing Gatundu South lawmaker, also blasted President Uhuru Kenyatta for handing the Chinese undue advantage in doing business in the country.

“The Chinese come here as a contractor. They bring over lorries without paying taxes. When we take over the government, everyone will pay taxes,” he said.

Kuria, who’s contesting for the Kiambu gubernatorial seat, added.

“The Chinese should just stay at their home. They should not come here and compete with us in doing business. They should come and buy our avacados. We could even fail to pay their debts.”

Chinese have made inroads in the Kenyan market in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tenure and especially in the construction industry with the Standard Gauge Railway, Nairobi Expressway and Thika Super Highway among the flagship projects.

However, their presence has brought with it concerns, with specific concerns over the ballooning debt owed to them by Kenyans, and ability to ship in several products for sale, most of which are able to be sourced locally.

Kuria meanwhile is contesting against William Kabogo, Kimani Wamatangi, Wainana Jungle and incumbent James Nyoro for the Kiambu seat.