Moses Kuria: UDA has been ferrying supporters to rallies





Moses Kuria has sensationally claimed the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), a political outfit associated with Deputy President William Ruto, has been ferrying supporters to attend its rallies.

Kuria, the Chama Cha Kazi party leader, and Kiambu gubernatorial aspirant made the claims during an interview with Citizen Television, days after a political fallout pitting him and Ruto’s lieutenants namely Rigathi Gachagua and Kimani Wamatangi.

“For the size of meetings William Ruto has been having it is practically impossible unless you take the whole SGR (Standard Gauge Railway) and combine with City Shuttle,” explained Kuria.

“What you are seeing is what we refer to as travelling fans. It’s like those Gor Mahia fans you meet around (when the team is playing outside Nairobi.”

The controversial politician did not substrate these claims which come weeks after NTV aired an expose titled Crowds for Hire.

The expose shows how politicians hire crowds to attend their rallies as a way of showing their popularity.

Ruto who is keen to succeed his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, ahead of the August 2022 polls, has been drawing large crowds at all his political functions scattered around the country.

Meanwhile, Kuria who is locked in a tussle against Wamatangi and William Kabogo for the Kiambu gubernatorial seat has accused Gachagua of favouring UDA candidates in Kenya Kwanza coalition.

“I preferred Justin Muturi to be named Ruto’s running mate,” not Gachagua.

“Gachagua has been openly favouring UDA candidates in Mount Kenya during rallies, asking them to speak for long periods and even telling the crowds to vote for them and yet we are in a coalition. Which is why myself and Kiabogo have kept off the Kenya Kwanza rallies.”

“When we go out there with Rigathi Gachagua for example, my very good friend and very close ally and all he says is mtachagua huyu governor wa UDA Kimani wa Matangi and he sees me there, what am I supposed to do. Give him flowers?”