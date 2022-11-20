Moses Kuria under fire for GMO hellfire remarks

Trade, Investment and Industry Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria addresses the public in Kieni constituency during the distribution of relief food at Kiahuko Primary School in Nyeri county on November 5, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Trade, Investment and Industry Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria addresses the public in Kieni constituency during the distribution of relief food at Kiahuko Primary School in Nyeri county on November 5, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI





Moses Kuria, the Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry has yet again found himself on the receiving end from the online community following his latest remarks about Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs).

In a tweet, Kuria said those opposed to the government policy on GMO food would burn in hell.

“It is completely callous for rich idlers and Twitterati with a bowl of pizza and fish fingers to continue attacking our GMO policy while Hustlers are dying of hunger and poisoned donkey meat. You will burn in hell,” he said.

It is completely callous for rich idlers and Twitterati with a bowl of pizza and fishfingers to continue attacking our GMO policy while Hustlers are dying of hunger and poisoned donkey meat. You will burn in hell — CS Moses Kuria (@HonMoses_Kuria) November 19, 2022

These remarks were not well received by Kenyans on Twitter.

This guy should just resign. He is a total embarrassment. Or is he on someone's payroll to ensure this becomes a one term Govt?? — Edward Kimosop (@edward_kimosop) November 19, 2022

Bw waziri, go slow on GMO, tuko na chakula ya kutosha ni policy mbaya tu, ebu nyorosha izo policy na uone ile chakula iko kenya. — kiptoo dan🇰🇪 (@kiptoodan7) November 19, 2022

Keep up the good work. GMOs have no known negative effects on consumers. In fact, they contribute to 90% of the diet in developed nations. Let's defeat hunger with science. — Kenyans Got Talents (@kenyantalents) November 19, 2022

Yes tell them! We will not be advised by full stomachs! The agenda is feeding the dying hungry and not for a day but firmly for the rest of their lives! KK will be the one brings an end to famine in Kenya! https://t.co/K8EOKlpXHv — Kenya’s Doyen, MBS (@kenyasdoyen) November 19, 2022

Y'all said the man would pivot because he's super smart and whatnot. Meanwhile he doesn't address any of the health issues being brought up & decides to do what he does best. Make it a game of insults & finger pointing. https://t.co/bd6SM3oF5W — Brian K. (@Yenyewe) November 19, 2022

The problem is we are quick to import and yet farmers in Nyandarua are experiencing massive food loss. It’s more difficult for local food trade facilitation to be done than importing GMO? Some rich idler will get that tender, be richer, as some poor farmer gets poorer. https://t.co/WhGaIxG63F — JUST.A.BENd (@BarakaBensolo) November 19, 2022

You are another Echesa. No quality, just liability to who ever gives you the job including Gatundu and kiambu people. # president #Ashuke next stage . https://t.co/qmkLPP9Bim — ja nyakund gwuen (@ClementOnyang16) November 19, 2022

Good example of gaslighting by Waziri. As a rhetorical device, it lacks weight. As an argument, it fails logic. It's a red herring, a strawman argument. As an attack against citizens concerned with GMO, it's remarkably disingenuous and tone-deaf.@HonMoses_Kuria, do better. https://t.co/oroql4qmoe — Charles Kanjama (@ckanjama) November 19, 2022

Also read: You will burn in hell! – Moses Kuria tells opposers of GMO

Before his latest remarks, Mr Kuria while addressing traders on Thursday claimed that many things killed Kenyans, and adding GMOs to the list was not bad.

“We have so many things that can kill us in the country. Being in this country, you are a candidate for death. And because so many things compete for death, there is nothing wrong with adding GMOs to that list,” the CS said.

“That is why we have deliberately allowed GMO until we are satisfied that we have enough maize, the staple food. In view of the food situation in the country, I shall be signing instruments to allow duty-free imports of GMO and non-GMO maize for the next six months,” he said.

Also read: Watch: We are candidates for death! Moses Kuria announces importation of cheap GMO maize

The CS said he would issue a gazette notice on Friday to authorise the importation adding that the government is ready to shoulder the potential backlash that could follow the decision.

“There are some 4.2 million Kenyans, especially in pastoralist areas, who are facing severe hunger due to severe drought that has persisted for months this year leading to food shortage. We have taken deliberate decisions to improve the current dire food situation in the country. We have decided to allow the importation of GMO maize into the country until the food situation improves,” he said.