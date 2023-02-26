Moses Kuria’s new offer to China Square Mall owner

Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria at the Strathmore University during the 10th Annual SME Conference on November 17, 2022 PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has maintained his stance on the mode of Chinese businesses in Kenya.

Kuria earlier explained the President William Ruto’s government was keen to welcome Chinese nationals in the country as manufacturers other than traders.

To that effect, he suggested the Chinese owners of a prominent mall surrender lease of the property to local traders.

The owner of the mall responded by suggesting he will close the premises on February 26, 2023, in a bid to restrategise.

Kuria now says he will aid Lei Cheng, China Square Mall owner, to set up a manufacturing plant in Kenya.

I will assist China Square Owner Mr Cheng to set up a manufacturing plant in Kenya and work on a distribution partnership with Gikomba, Nyamakima, Eastleigh, Kamukunji, Muthurwa and River Road Traders pic.twitter.com/xgxsmvN5hr — CS Moses Kuria (@HonMoses_Kuria) February 25, 2023

Kuria initially brewed a tiff between Kenya and Chinese traders after Lei Cheng’s business got traffic from Kenyans.

The former Gatundu South lawmaker asked Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor Prof Paul Wainaina to buy out the lease of China Square at Unicity Mall along Thika Road and hand it over to Kenyan traders.

“We are also considering the possibility of cooperating with local traders to enhance our offerings and better integrate with the community. We look forward to welcoming you back to China Square Limited on Monday, 27th February 2023,” read part of a statement by China Square Mall.

Mr Cheng, in an interview with Nation shared that once he opened the mall in January 29, 2023, his daily sales volumes doubled thanks to genius market pricing, a chance social media marketing and referral clients.

“We opened this store on January 29 this year. We are barely a month old. In the first two weeks in business, our sales turnover was Sh20 million. Nowadays, on a bad day we sell goods worth Sh10 million.”

China Square, a one-stop mall, recently opened to the public and Kenyans from all walks of life have been flooding it for bargain prices.

According to various shoppers, the new hub stocks a wide range of products and services including stationery, furniture, home decoration items, cleaning supplies, hardware store, electrical appliances, party supplies, and more.

