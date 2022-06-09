Most commonly forgotten items on Uber rides

An Uber Chap Chap taxi parked along Kimathi Street, Nairobi waiting for a ride request. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Phones, keys wallets/purses, chargers and water bottles are the most common items that riders tend to leave behind in Uber cabs.

This is according to the 2022 Uber Lost & Found Index, which is in its sixth year.

The index has also revealed the cities where the items are most forgotten and days of the week when forgetfulness seem to take hold.

Nairobi topped the index as the most forgetful city in Kenya with Mondays and Fridays being the days when riders tend to be most forgetful.

Other items that feature on the list are coffee mugs, clothing, make-up, nail cutter and black cloth.

The annual list is a compilation of reports of lost items by the riders.

Uber maintains that riders are responsible for their belongings and when items are left behind, riders are advised to contact the drivers to get their items back, which comes at a fee for “their time and effort.”

If items left behind are unaccounted for, the driver can choose to discard them, although the riding app can sometime keep the items for a few months, in case a rider does eventually reaches out regarding the item.

The 10 most commonly forgotten items on Uber in Kenya: