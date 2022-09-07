Mother from hell: Ugandan mom who went viral for torturing her daughter pleads guilty





Ugandan woman Dorothy Nabulime, who was captured on camera beating up her two-year-old daughter mercilessly has pleaded guilty to charges against her.

According to police in Uganda, Ms Nabulime will remain at the Butuntumula Prison’s remand till September 13, 2022, when she’s expected to return to court for sentencing.

Also read: Cashier loses Sh1m on her way to bank in Embakasi

Nabulime was arrested over the weekend with the Ugandan Director of Criminal Investigations, Tom Magambo affirming her arrest.

“The @PoliceUg has arrested Nabulime Dorothy who is seen in the viral clip circulating on social media assaulting her 2-year-old daughter. She will be produced in court on Monday to answer for her actions,” he tweeted.

In the one-minute fourteen seconds clip, Nabulime who is dressed in an Ankara dress and has held her hair in a bun is seen beating her two-year-old daughter.

According to Nabulime’s neighbours, the latter had been torturing her child for quite some time, efforts to stop her and numerous warnings falling on deaf ears.

Also read: After Diana Chepkemoi’s rescue Foreign Affairs PS Macharia thanks Saudi Arabia for jobs

Deborah Nahwera the lady who recorded the video said that they had earlier reported the incident to the police but they demanded evidence.

“My landlady requested me to record a video. When she started assaulting the child, neighbours tried to stop her but she continued. I started recording inside my house,” she said.

Additionally, Ms Nahwera said that she shared the video with people to confirm that what they had been saying was not fiction.

Ms Nahwera’s sentiments were echoed by another neighbour of Nabulime, Harriet Masika who said, “I told her that it is too much, we all get angry but do not discipline our children like that.”

Nabulime while speaking to the Observer Newspaper on to why she was torturing her child, she said she was just angry.

Also read:

RIP! K-Rupt’s only surviving brother dies

Atheists ask president-elect Ruto to promote secularism

Why Ugandan Parliament has banned Nyege Nyege Festival

Miguna Miguna warns Matiang’i, Kibicho to prepare for legal battles