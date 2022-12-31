Mother from hell! Woman charged for killing orphan





A foster mother has been charged with murdering a 5-year-old orphaned boy.

Susan Nasimiyu, alias Mama Nowee has been charged with murdering Godwin Wekesa before Milimani High Court Judge Momanyi Bwonwong’a.

She was not required to plead to the charge until she underwent a mental examination.

Further, the judge informed the suspect that she would be taken for mental examination before a government to determine whether she was fit to stand trial.

Judge Momanyi told the suspect, “The charge against you carries a death penalty upon conviction and therefore the deputy registrar of this court will engage a lawyer to defend you since the verdict threatens your life.”

Nasimiyu has been charged with murdering Godwin Wekesa between August and December 9, 2022, at the Githongoro-Kwa Chief area within Nairobi County.

The judge was asked to direct that Nasimiyu be presented before senior principal magistrate Esther Kimilu to close a miscellaneous application pending before her.

State prosecutor Ms Anne Munyua asked Ms Kimilu to close the miscellaneous case and then order Nasimiyuto be remanded at the Lang’ata Women’s Prison.

“You will be remanded at the Lang’ata Women Prison until January 12, 2023 when you will be presented before the high court to answer a murder charge,” Ms Kimilu told the suspect.

Nasimiyu will now cool her heels at the Lang’ata Women’s Prison remand home until January 12, 2023, when she will be produced before the high court to answer the charge of murdering the orphan.

Nasimiyu, who was arrested from Trans Nzoia, was produced in court last week, December 15, 2022, and the court allowed a request to have her placed in custody until December 30, 2022.

The magistrate heard police travelled to Trans Nzoia to visit the late boy’s home to record his medical history before his alleged murder.

“My children are exposed now as nobody is taking care of them. Free me to go back to nurture my children,” she urged the court after her arrest.

In a ruling, the magistrate reduced the eight days sought by police to 5, saying they have been with the suspect since December 15, 2022.

The magistrate directed police to detain her for five days, excluding the weekends and holidays.

Facts surrounding the case are that the woman brought her cousin, the victim aged 5 years, who was an orphan from their rural home in Tran’s Nzoia, to live with her in Kiambu County after the demise of his parents.

She stayed with the minor for five months.

Upon interrogation, the lady stated that on December 8, 2022, at around 7 pm, while bathing the boy (now deceased), she detected injuries on his body.

She then decided to take him to Kiambu Level 5 hospital for medication, where he was pronounced dead the following day.

The investigating officer, Nasimiyu, reported the boy’s death to the police, where the DCI from Kiambu visited the hospital and established that the deceased child had multiple historical wounds pointing to the possibility of child abuse by the reportee.

Upon being questioned about the real names of the deceased child’s parents, she declined.

Nevertheless, she claimed to be housing two more minors whose safety is unknown.

The accused will remain in custody until January 5, 2023.

