Mother in custody for burning children’s hands with hot knife for licking sugar





A woman is in police custody after she allegedly burnt her children’s hands in Athi River, Machakos County. According to the police, the woman burnt the hands of her two children, aged 6 and 8, as punishment for licking sugar.

Local area chief Josphat Musinga confirmed the incident saying the woman committed the heinous act using a hot knife and plastic paper. The chief said his team visited the children in school after receiving a report about the incident. They were later taken to Athi River Hospital for treatment.

Police said the suspect spent Wednesday night at Athi River Police Station pending her arraignment on Thursday.

Similar incidents of child abuse have been reported in the recent past. Last year, a mother locked her 12-year-old girl in a chamber in Garsen and burned her body with plastic bags for allegedly stealing Sh700 meant for dinner.

The girl said her mother starved her for days and kept her away from visitors. According to the girl, her mother would usually come home drunk and torture her.