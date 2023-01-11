Motorists urged to avoid Eastern Bypass due to AP graduation





Motorists have been asked to avoid the Eastern Bypass from the City Cabanas turn off all the way to Thika Road due to the Administration Police graduation that is due to take place in Embakasi on Wednesday.

In a notice, the Administration Police said that the disruption will be occasioned by the passing out parade at National Police College, Embasaki A Campus, formerly known as Administration Police Training College.

President William Ruto and other government officials are expected to grace the passing out parade in Embakasi.

Due to the occasion, traffic snarl-up will be experienced along Eastern Bypass and other adjacent roads near Embakasi and Utawala with motorists being encouraged to seek alternative routes.

“We call on motorists to be patient and observe lane discipline, follow directives given by NPS officers on the ground to allow smooth flow of traffic as we work to ensure normal operations go on,” the notice read in part.

“We regret any inconveniences that may be caused.”

TRAFFIC ALERT.

for traffic snarlups along Eastern Bypass & the adjacent roads. This will be occasioned by our passing out parade today at NPC Embakasi A Campus (formerly APTC), Utawala. #APSPassout2023 pic.twitter.com/7jUhcdTuCE — AP SERVICE KENYA (@APSKenya) January 11, 2023

On Tuesday, the Head of State presided over the graduation of 2,881 police constables at the Kenya Police Training College in Kiganjo, Nyeri county.

This was the first event for Ruto to preside over since he became the president.

Speaking during the event, President Ruto directed the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome to ensure all newly recruited police officers are provided with uniforms funded by the National Police Service.

The president stressed that no man or woman in uniform should have to purchase official outfits with their own money.

“I do not expect what has been happening in the past, that these officers are asked to go and look for uniforms and buy them using their own money in the whole manner of places,” he said.

The Head of State called on the IG to collaborate with the office of the Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to ensure that police are given adequate resources to execute their mandate.

