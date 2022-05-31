Motorists using Nairobi Expressway ‘too broke’ to pay

Nairobi Expressway along Waiyaki way, Westlands in this photo taken on April 16, 2022. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Transport Principal Secretary Paul Mwangi Maringa has disclosed that some motorists are using the newly built Nairobi Expressway but refusing to make payment at the exit point on the pretence that they are too broke and don’t have enough money to pay.

This, according to the PS, has compelled the ministry to embark on an ‘aggressive’ campaign to educate Kenyans on how to use the Expressway.

“Cash payments take 45 seconds minimum and at the exits, people claim they don’t have money or enough money,” the PS said.

There are three modes of payment – electronic toll collection (ETC), manual toll collection (MTC), and cash. Motorists are not allowed to pay via mobile money transfer.

According to Moja Expressway, a subsidiary of China Road and Bridge Corporation, which built the road the decision to delay mobile money transfer payments was because transactions via cash were seen as quick and M-Pesa payment would result in traffic congestion at tolling points.

At the same time, PS Maringa said that cards for toll payments will be made available at supermarkets and petrol stations thereby processing payment within 3 seconds.

He also disclosed that two ‘landings’ from the Expressway will be constructed in town in three to six months at Green Park and Nyayo House. Designs are to be approved this week.

The expressway, whose construction started in October 2019 opened to the public on a trial basis two weeks ago. Motorists pay between Sh115 and Sh1,550 to use the 27km expressway depending on the distance travelled and the size of the vehicle. However, ambulances, police and military vehicles will be exempt from paying the toll.

Motorcycles, bicycles, scooters and tuktuks are not allowed to access the highway. Also prohibited are pedestrians and skaters. Others prohibited are wheelbarrows and handcarts. Motorists are also banned from driving on the emergency lane.

Overloading is also not allowed and drivers with oversized loads must apply at the Expressway Plaza three days in advance.

The Sh89 billion dual carriageway has 11 interchanges at Mlolongo, Standard Gauge Railway, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Eastern Bypass, Southern Bypass, Capital Centre, Haile Selassie Avenue, Museum Hill, Westlands and James Gichuru Road.