‘Move on, it’s getting boring’ – Guardian Angel to his marriage critics





Gospel singer Guardian Angel wants his critics to move on and let him enjoy his marriage, saying it has now become boring for those who keep trolling them.

Guardian, 34, has been married to his wife, Esther Musila, 55, for three years, and yet the couple continues to face constant attacks from critics on social media over their huge age difference.

But Angel remains unfazed, saying he continues to enjoy his marriage and that is what matters most.

“My wife has been supportive in my life, she has made it better, so I understand the value of having a good wife. People should stop with this social media pressure, it’s getting a little boring now.”

The singer insists that there are always hiccups like in any marriage, but he is happy with his.

“I really don’t have any secrets to a good marriage. It is hard to give someone advice about love or marriage because it is about two people and everyone has their personality, people are different. However, a few principles can be applied to all relationships to help them work. One is to find out what kind of person you’re with, what makes them happy or angry, be honest, and be good at communicating.

Despite constant criticism, Guardian has claimed in the past that marrying Esther was one of the best decisions he ever made, as she has been a huge pillar in helping him escape depression.

According to Guardian Angel, societal expectations often leave men feeling isolated and reluctant to seek help.

“Most men find it hard to open up when they face challenges because they are afraid of being judged harshly. When a man is told to ‘man up,’ some end up depressed. Some things are not about being a man. Most men are afraid to talk about their mental health issues, so they go unnoticed. I think (for me) marrying the right person helped me get out of depression. Having someone to listen to you is great because you are always sane and there is no drama about where you have been or where you are going. I have a lot of peace in my marriage. I pray a lot when things are not working, which has also helped me.