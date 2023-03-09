Movement for the Defence of Democracy: Who are these youths?

Azimio leader Raila Odinga (second right) looks on as youth leaders speak at Kamukunji grounds in Kibera, Nairobi, on February 5,2023. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga’s 14-day ultimatum to President William Ruto to open poll servers and address the high cost of living has finally lapsed.

Mr Odinga has all along been clear on one thing. Should President Ruto fail to meet his demands, then he will unleash his troop on the government. Part of the opposition plan is to mobilise his supporter into countrywide mass action and civil disobedience.

President Ruto, on the other hand, has been goading Mr Odinga to make good his threats, saying he won’t be intimidate.

But even before Mr Odinga’s planned mass action gets into motion, protests have become a common place on the streets of Nairobi in recent days. First it was comedian Eric Omondi and his bare-chested mob.

Then sometime last week, more than 40 people were arrested after they staged similar protests at Kenya Railways roundabout and outside Kenya National Archives.

The police said the group, that calls itself Movement for the Defence of Democracy (MDD), who have since been arraigned in court, had staged an illegal assembly and that they had not informed the authorities of their plans to picket.

During the arrest, police confiscated 75 beige shirts that the protesters were dressed in. The police also confiscated 29 red berets with a badge labelled Movement for the Defence of Democracy, 97 miniature Kenyan flags, blue helmets and packets of plastic whistles.

The protest may have been foiled, but just like Eric Omondi’s bare-chested mob, this other uniformed group was also a sight to behold.

On the same day, the arrests were made, members of the Mombasa chapter of Movement for the Defence of Democracy addressed the media at Mama Ngina Waterfront saying they were awaiting for the expiry of the 14-day ultimatum issued by Mr Odinga.

Like their counterparts in Nairobi, this group was also uniformed in red shirts and and red berets.

So who exactly are these youths calling themselves Movement for the Defence of Democracy? Are they political activists or is the movement a euphemism for “Jeshi la Baba”?

Until early last month, not much had been heard about Movement for the Defence of Democracy, which only came into prominence on February 5, when Mr Odinga unveiled the resistance movement during a political rally at Kamukunji grounds in Kibera, Nairobi.

“I want to introduce a team of youth and I want all of you to join this troop,” Mr Odinga said when he unveiled the movement.

One group member who spoke on that occasion said the movement draws its membership from across the country, including university students, and that their brief is to execute Mr Odinga’s resistance plan.

While not so much remains unknown on how members of these movement were recruited, all indications are that the group will be at the core of Mr Odinga’s planned resistance.

