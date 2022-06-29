Moya David: I have no beef with ‘Mi Amor’ hitmakers Jovial and Marioo





TikTok sensation Moya David has addressed the rumoured beef between him and the famous track Mi Amor hitmakers, Jovial and Marioo.

Moya David has rubbished the claims, adding that the two singers don’t owe him anything.

“I don’t want anything from them. That’s just how it is. By the time I was using the song, I loved it. So right now I cannot start claiming money from the artistes saying that I am promoting their song,” he said.

The smile-jerking dancer went on to add that he is in good terms with Jovial.

“I have ever surprised Jovial, and we even talked. We were to even do a project together but by then I was very busy,” he said.

Speaking about Marioo, the TikToker said that he hasn’t yet had the chance to interact with the singer, but he knows he notices his work.

“Marioo and I have never talked. All I know is that I trend a lot with his song. I don’t know if he sees and just assumes, you know with artistes you never really know. But I can’t say it’s pride because I know he notices,” he said.

The song which was composed and performed by Kenyan songbird Jovial and Tanzanian singer Marioo has since its release been met with a massive fan reception.

The song got more publicity after Moya David used it in one of his dance choreography. Ever since he rose to fame, the TikToker has continued using the song in all of his surprise dance videos, and most of the clients he lands only always request the song, which in the recent past has led many of his fans to bash him online for overusing it.