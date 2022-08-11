MP-elect Ronald Karauri’s wife congratulates him





Captain Ruth Karauri has congratulated her husband MP-elect Ronald Karauri.

Karauri trounced his opponents and garnered 32,406 votes beating his opponent John Njoroge who got 30,444 votes.

Celebrating the win, Karauri told his supporters minutes after the announcement, “We’ve broken records, I am the first independent candidate to be elected in Nairobi.”

In a congratulatory tweet, Captain Ruth wrote, “Thank you to the people of Kasarani for trusting him.

I can assure you he will deliver on his promises!”

One fan advised Captain Ruth – who is the B787 Captain at Kenya Airways – to do a celebratory lap of honour for her husband and fly low when she gets to Kasarani.

The tweep, @mitpiny wrote, “Congrats but you need to do a lap of honour with that bird on your way to London. Pitia hapo Kasarani and fly low.”

Here are more reactions to her congratulatory message below.

@benknjeru: He should not forget us, Ruai was the swing vote!

@bungomaman: Amazing and congratulations. I’m glad my vote mattered.

@D_Kahinga: We’ll be watching Uchafu iko kasarani mahn.

@McBeth4real: I moved from Kasarani in 2020 so I was not keen on its politics. I had never heard about the guy. I came across your tweet on Monday and just decided to vote for the independent guy. Sent the Twitter link to family and friends voting in the area and here we are…

@cmwambua: Congratulations Captain. I’m certain he’ll deliver. I have known him since childhood and he’s a hardworking man. Kasarani you’re lucky.

@Yegonbriann: Would you kindly convince him to hire me as Sportpesa CEO. I have 10 years of experience in losing and winning.