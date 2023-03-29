MP Kullow Maalim Hassan dies following boda boda hit-and-run accident





Kullow Maalim Hassan, the Member of Parliament for Banisa, has passed away at a city hospital on Tuesday evening, following a hit-and-run motorcycle accident in Nairobi.

Hassan was struck by a speeding rider at Capital Centre on Saturday and was immediately rushed to Reliance Hospital in South C, before being transferred to the Aga Khan hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

His death has sent shockwaves across the country, with colleagues and friends expressing their condolences to his family.

His relative, Mr Mohamud Haji, recounted the incident, saying that the MP was hit by the motorcycle while crossing the road.

Hassan was a second-term MP who was last seen in Mandera on March 20, where he participated in the launch of a task force report on the health situation in Mandera County.

The MP was first elected to Parliament in 2017 on an Economic Freedom Party (EFP) ticket and successfully defended his seat in 2022 on a United Democratic Movement (UDM) ticket.

Hassan was known for his commitment to serving his constituents and was highly respected by his colleagues in Parliament.

The news of his passing has left a huge void in the political arena, with many describing him as a hardworking and dedicated leader who always put the interests of his people first.

Three wives and 16 children survive the MP. He will be laid to rest in Nairobi according to Islamic rites.

