MP Naisula Lesuuda joins bandwagon of Kenyans ditching Zuku





Despite issuing a statement explaining the reason for internet downtime Zuku fiber seems to be losing more customers.

This is after Samburu Member of Parliament Naisula Lesuuda joined the bandwagon of individuals ending their contracts with the internet Provider Company.

According to Ms Lesuuda, she has tried to be patient with the company but her patience has now reached its limit.

“Zuku it’s been real… Looking for efficient recommendations,” Naisula Lesuuda tweeted.

Zuku it’s been real.. Looking for efficient recommendations. 🙏🏽 — Naisula Lesuuda (@Lesuuda) January 14, 2023

Also read: Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja shares ‘first 100 days’ achievements

On January 10, Wananchi Group, which owns Zuku fiber, was forced to speak out after Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) complained of poor services.

In a statement, Zuku said it was experiencing disruptions in several parts of the country.

According to the company, the hitch had been caused by intermittent downtown on its network, and it would be affecting the internet coverage provided by Zuku.

“Zuku Fiber is experiencing intermittent downtime on its network in some areas, which may affect the quality of services. Our teams are working to restore services in the affected area within the shortest time possible,” the statement signed by Zuku Fiber management read in part.

Also read: Hustler Fund borrowing hits Sh14 billion mark

A year ago, a dissatisfied member of the public also penned a letter to the Communication Authority (CA) asking for action be taken against Zuku for offering poor internet services.

In the letter, he asked CA to have providers rate their services themselves, giving customers potential downtimes as percentages and providing customers with information about upcoming maintenance to avoid any inconveniences.

Other requests made to the company include; providing customers with proper compensation for any downtimes that surpass the percentages given in the agreement, during any unexpected downtimes, providing information on the cause, the expected timelines and any backup options during that period.

The member of public also asked for Zuku be ordered to provide easily reachable care services and provide a proper breakdown at the end of each billing cycle on uptimes and downtimes and potential compensation in terms of extra hours, cash refunds, etc.

Also read: EPRA – Fuel prices remain unchanged