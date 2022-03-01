MP Oscar Sudi skips court hearing, cites Covid infection





Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi on Tuesday failed to turn up for the hearing of a case where he is accused of forging academic certificates obstensibly because he’s contracted Covid-19 and is under quarantine.

Sudi’s lawyers led by Thomas Ruto told trial magistrate Felix Kombo the lawmaker has been advised by his medics to remain segregated to recuperate.

Ruto argued the court to adjourn the matter for a month to allow his client ample time to recover.

Prosecuting counsel Joseph Riungu confirmed that the defence lawyers called him on Monday to convey the same information that Sudi is unwell.

He added that he had two witnesses in court ready to testify in the matter.

Riungu did not oppose the request by the MPs lawyers to have the case taken out for the specified period and ordered the case to resume on March 24.

The vocal MP is facing three counts of forging his academic certificates.

Sudi is accused of presenting the forged education papers at the electoral commission when he sought nomination for the 2013 general election.

The prosecution said his Diploma Certificate in Business Management, allegedly issued by the Kenya Institute of Management was forged.

The court heard that he committed the offence on January 31, 2013, at IEBC offices in Edoret, Uasin Gishu County.