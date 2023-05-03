MP Otiende Amollo security withdrawn, claims elimination attempts

From Left Otiende Amollo Member of Parliament Of Rarienda Constituency alongside James Orengo Governor Of Siaya County waving to the supporters during anti-government demonstrations in Kawangware on March 27, 2023. PHOTO| Kennedy Amungo

The MP for Rarieda, the Honourable Otiende Amollo, said on 3 May 2023 that his security had been withdrawn and claimed that his life was in danger. In his statement, he said that he was being followed by a car with a number plate that he could not find at government bases.

“So they’ve assigned shadow agents in M/V KBZ 373 X blue Subaru to eliminate me! A vehicle on the road with no record at NTSA (National Transport and Safety Authority) but operating from Kabete Police Station! And they withdraw my security for this purpose! Well, I’m not afraid. History is full of martyrs,” said Honourable Omollo.

Honourable Amollo is one of the most vocal opposition leaders allied to Raila Odinga. He is also one of their top Senior Counsels handling legal cases for the opposition.

The withdrawal of Honourable Amollo’s security adds to the list of opposition allied leaders whose security has been withdrawn by the government following the resumption of demonstrations.

On Tuesday 2, Azimio’s boss revealed that the same had been done to opposition leader Raila Odinga, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua.

Speaking at a press conference at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation, Martha Karua said the government’s move to withdraw her security was an illegal suspension of the constitution and amounted to intimidation and blackmail.

“There is a slow but steady attempt to impose martial law in Kenya. We know who President Ruto is learning from, but as a country we will not allow it and we will resist it. We have come too far to go back,” Ms Karua added.

The opposition resumed its street demonstrations after suspending them to give all-party talks with the government a chance.

But the talks hit a snag when the government chose a politician allied to Azimio to represent it at the talks. The opposition claimed that this was a sign of bad faith and that the government never intended to sit down with them.

The demonstrations are being used to demand a reduction in the high cost of living in Kenya, the opening of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s servers and the announcement of the real winner of the presidential election, an end to the ‘cannibalisation’ of political parties as President Ruto’s party breaks up opposition parties and absorbs defectors, and a halt to the recruitment of new IEBC commissioners in a process they say is illegal and not according to the procedure.

