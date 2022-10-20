MP Peter Salasya to open church for Manzi wa Kibera, turns down proposal





Mumias East’s first-time Parliamentarian Peter Salasya has been trending after announcing that he was looking for a wife to settle down with.

This opened Pandora’s box of women proposing marriage to him.

The second woman to go viral in doing this is social media personality Manzi wa Kibera who also carried a placard to Nairobi’s Central Business District on October 19, 2022, in which she asked the outspoken Member of Parliament to marry her.

Next time you carry a placard you try to put on a decent cloth atleast i be proud of you and kenyans at large .Those people i serve are so strict on image presentation .Manzi wa kibera i wish all the best .One day i will come we fellowship together in a church pic.twitter.com/A591SViPwl — Peter K. Salasya, MP (@P_Salasya) October 19, 2022

In a series of tweets, Mr. Salasya responded to Manzi wa Kibera.

“I want to make this clear that my taste of a lady I can take to my honorable people down in the village of Mumias East Constituency and be accepted is like the one in this photo. Sio kina Manzi wa Kibera.

Even me, I have eyes bwabaaa!!!” said Mr. Salasya in the tweet that included the photo of the women he preferred.

My two sisters below are amazing daughters of this land.I have talked to both and they are fine and happy .I have promised them that we shall open a church.lydie Ronad will be in charge of praise and worship as Manzi wa kibera will be the usher mimi nitakuwa pastor ama aje wadau pic.twitter.com/tXVZ0ZVkPa — Peter K. Salasya, MP (@P_Salasya) October 20, 2022

In another follow-up tweet, Mr. Salasya bashed Manzi wa Kibera for her dressing while proposing marriage to him.

“Next time you carry a placard, you try to put on a decent cloth. At least I be proud of you and Kenyans at large. Those people I serve are so strict on image presentation. Manzi wa Kibera, I wish (you) all the best. One day I will come we fellowship together in church,” added Mr. Salasya.

The tweets have since been deleted.

On October 20, 2022, Mr. Salasya returned to Twitter to announce he had spoken to the two women who had propositioned him and alleged they had all agreed to open a church.

“My two sisters below are amazing daughters of this land. I have talked to both, and they are fine and happy. I have promised them that we shall open a church. Lydia Ronad will be in charge of praise and worship as Manzi wa Kibera will be the usher. Mimi nitakuwa pastor ama aje wadau (I will be the pastor or what do you think my people)?” Mr. Salasya said.

Manzi wa Kibera is the second woman after Lydia Ronad to proposition Mr. Salasya in public with a marriage proposal.

On October 18, 2022, the parliamentarian posted a video of himself and Lydia Ronald having rice, potatoes, and a stew meal during lunch at the Parliament canteen.

During this meeting, he offered to support her as he encouraged the young lady to join politics and become the next Woman Representative of Kisii County.

His followers bashed him for diverting her interests to politics while she was only interested in being his wife.

