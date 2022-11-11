MP Salasya: If you want me to shave my hair give me Sh1million

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya at Parliament Buildings on September 8, 2022 after he was sworn in. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya at Parliament Buildings on September 8, 2022 after he was sworn in. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE





It will take Sh1million for Mumias East MP Peter Salasya to shave his hair. The legislator who spots a rugged hairstyle said that his hairstyle has become his brand and is not looking to change it anytime soon.

“My hairstyle is my brand. Even when I go to Mombasa, people recognise that I have arrived. This is the same for Kisumu and Eldoretas well, ” Salasya bragged.

“Despite all that, when you go to the grassroots, you will see I’m also doing my work as an MP. I even have a lunch event to meet with all the Form fours students in my constituency,” he said, “At the event I will give away five buses…, yet you will hear people saying ‘Peter Salasya is not doing anything for the people’.”

Since being sworn in, the first-time legislator has been trending for many reasons, but none concerning his work in his constituency.

It all started when he made salacious comments during an interview with the Standard, saying he was looking for a wife.

He claimed he was looking for a calm, prayerful, focused, supportive wife. He added that he is intelligent enough to be duped by devious Nairobi women whose intentions are not aimed at marriage.

Women started responding to his pleas via social media, holding placards containing words of affection written on them.

One woman named Lydia Ronald even went ahead to propose to him.

“MP Peter Salasya, marry me pls, pls. Mheshimiwa (Mumias) I’m Lydia Ronald,” she wrote on the placard and included her mobile phone number.

The MP went ahead to arrange a meet-up with her.

The parliamentarian posted a video of himself and Lydia Ronald having rice, potatoes, and a stew meal during lunch at the Parliament canteen.

“I told you I would invite her for lunch, and I’ve just congratulated her for her courage, she’s a brave girl. I will support her in fulfilling her dreams in life.

I know I have a lot of work in the constituency at the moment, which may not allow me to focus on the other side, but she’ll be a friend. I’ll support her in whatever, maybe for doing a job businesswise, I’ll support her,” said Mr. Salasya.

He also deduced that she would be the next Woman Representative of Kisii County and revealed he had already blessed her to be a good leader.

“Vaida finally came for lunch in the Parliament buildings as I had promised Kenyans. Lydia Ronald will be the next Woman rep of Kisii County or the replacement of my friend, Silvana Osoro, South Mugirango MP. Her courage and charisma will take her places,” MP Salasya captioned the video on social media.

