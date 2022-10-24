Mr Seed announces new EP debut ahead of release





Kenyan singer Moses Tarus Omondi popularly known as Mr Seed has announced that he is set to release his new EP (Extended Play) come October 28, 2022.

Sharing the news via his official Instagram page, Mr Seed revealed that he has not released any music in the last four months which has been a learning experience for him.

“I have not released music for the last 4months… it has been a learning process for me n my team and I think now we are good to go .. we are going GLOBAL, my people… I have an EP coming up .. the 28th we start!! THE SPOTLIGHT IS ON ME NOW!!” read the singer’s caption.

Last year, the ‘Only One’ crooner launched an album dubbed ‘Black Child’ which is an 11-Track album that features artistes; Teddy B, Vivianne, John Black, Masauti, Bella Kombo, Nimo(his wife), Lil Baalil, Nedy, and Kate Actress.

The gospel artiste disclosed that the ‘Black Child’ album cost him a whopping Sh5 million to put together.

Breaking down the cost of the album in an interview with GBS TV, the ‘Bless Me’ singer explained that he outsourced for music producers and took his team for trips out of the city to brainstorm on various projects.

The album, launched on September 12, 2021, has gotten tremendous support from his fans, garnering over 200,000 streams in just a week.

Celebrating the milestone via his social media, the father of one gave thanks to God for empowering him and giving him songs and ideas that aid in spreading His gospel.

However, upon releasing his album, the artiste was on the spot following speculations about his choice of love tracks as he so happens to be a staunch gospel artiste. Mr Seed, however, responded to claims that he was leaving the gospel industry for secular saying,

“No. I cannot say bye to gospel. I’m saved and mine is very real, I can’t fake anything. The fact that I have sung love songs doesn’t mean that I’m a secular artiste. Love is for everyone, God Himself is love. It’s just a way of expressing my love to my lover.”

Mr Seed, who was formerly signed to EMB Records owned by Bahati is one of the few Kenyan gospel artistes who has maintained his relevance in the industry.