Mr Seed appreciates wife Nimo for taking care of him when he was bedridden





For better and for worse. These are words uttered by a couple when taking their wedding vows. But this is a promise that most couples do not hope to live through in the early stages of their marriage especially the latter.

For celebrity couple Mr Seed and his wife Nimo Gachuiri this has been the situation for the past few months after the gospel singer was involved in a grisly road accident in February. The accident happened when Mr Seed was on his way to Nanyuki.

Mr Seed has now taken it upon himself to thank his wife for standing by him during what has been a very difficult moment in his life.

Also read: Mr Seed speaks about battling depression after tragic road accident

“Dear Nimo, God gave me another chance to live with you and for that; I will always love and treasure every moment with you ❤️ May God bless you for taking care of me,” Mr Seed said.

The singer recently said the accident left him bedridden a situation that saw him sink into depression.

Nimo said that she still couldn’t believe Mr Seed was alive as the ordeal left her scared after experiencing everything firsthand.

Nimo shared the experience via her Instagram stories, expressing her confusion about whether to feel happy or not, as some of her close associates lost their lives in the accident.

Also read: ‘My family turned upside down’ – Edday Nderitu on Samidoh, Karen Nyamu affair

She explained that she couldn’t recall everything that happened, although she remembered running to the scene of the accident where there were bodies and begging Mr Seed to wake up.

Good Samaritans came to their aid and helped them take Mr Seed to the hospital.

The celebrity couple is one of the most admired in the entertainment scene, although Nimo a while back revealed that her marriage had been troubled.

Nimo also revealed she once broke up with the singer after she got fed up with him. She shared a TBT video she took a few years ago, remembering the day she had called it quits.

Also read: Exclusive – Size 8 speaks about fake friends and why she went private