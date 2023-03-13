Mr Seed: Billionaire Wanjigi still owes me Sh150k performance fee





Gospel musician Mr Seed says he is still waiting on billionaire Jimmy Wanjigi to pay him his dues, Sh150,000, one year later.

He insisted that “Dawa ya deni ni kulipa!”

Mr Seed was part of a group of artistes who were invited to perform in Bomas when the Safina party endorsed him as its presidential candidate in March 2022.

Campaigning under the banner Omoka na Jimi, the businessman tried to tap the support of the youth, including recruiting comedian Eric Omondi to spearhead his campaigns.

“It’s now a year since we performed at his function in Bomas and Jimmy Wanjingi has yet to pay me my money. It’s not even a lot of money, just 150k only. I mean he is a man of means not like some of us trying to build our lives. He said he has a vision for the youth he should then pay us and I speak for over 10 artistes,” claims Mr Seed.

There have been claims that Wajingi released the monies but his handlers might have made away with the loot.

“I would hear none of that. I am so sure he is aware of the situation. We have done a series of meetings with his handler, and keep being taken in circles. We even have a WhatsApp group titled ‘Pay Us Our Money’, and everyone involved is in there,” he added.

Wanjigi did not participate in the election after he was disqualified by IEBC four months after his endorsement by Safina.

However, during his campaigns at the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) at Kutus town in Mwea Constituency, Wanjigi said foodstuffs, farm inputs and fuel prices have gone up due to high taxes imposed by the government.

“Kenyans are tired of being oppressed by the government that they elected,” he said.

During the Church service, Mr Wanjigi presented a brand new vehicle to the area, AIPCA Bishop, the Reverend Peter Mwangi, saying he bought the Bishop the vehicle to enable him to serve well in church.

Wanjigi called for a change of leadership to liberate Kenyans, the majority of whom he said were wallowing in abject poverty.

