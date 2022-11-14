Mr Seed’s wife Nimo Gachuiri sparks pregnancy rumours





Gospel singer Mr Seed’s wife Nimo Gachuiri has left her fans in dire speculation after she recently shared a video in which she appears to have a bun in the oven.

In the Tiktok video, the influencer was dressed in a denim dress that mildly accentuated her figure, showing a seemingly protruding baby bump, leaving her followers questioning if she could be expecting baby number 2.

Fueling the rumors, one curious fan asked in the comment section if the content creator is pregnant, to which the mother of one responded by telling the fan to ask her directly instead of asking people in the comment section who don’t know her.

“Is she pregnant?” the fan asked.

“Just ask me, unauliza watu wa nijui,” Nimo responded.

Mr Seed and Nimo welcomed their first child, Gold Christen back in March 2019, almost a year after they were engaged. The couple has been together for close to a decade and has been one of the most admired Kenyan celebrity couples.

Earlier this year in February, the gospel singer and his gorgeous wife celebrated 8 years together in marriage, and they could not help but shower each other with love on their official social media pages.

The couple has seen their love and marriage put to the test but their union has stood the test of time.

Celebrating the milestone, Nimo thanked her husband for always forgiving her and standing with her.

“Happy anniversary my love. Thank you for always forgiving me, believing in me and sticking with me no matter what. We have endured the actual test of time, growing with one another and closer together every year, through good times and bad. Happy anniversary to us @mrseedofficial 8 years together!” she wrote.

Mr Seed also posted a beautiful photo of the two rocking yellow and black colored outfits which he captioned; “8 years together, Happy anniversary Mia Amor @nimo.o_ Nakupenda, we are growing old together.”

The couple got married in April 2021 in a private wedding ceremony that saw the two lovebirds exchange their vows in the presence of their close friends and family.