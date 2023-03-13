Ms Trudy speaks after sparking Kenya vs Uganda Twitter war





Kenyan travel vlogger Miss Trudy, born Gertrude Njeri Juma, appeared to be at a loss over how to respond to Ugandans who took issue with her when she discovered that the landlocked country has a national park with various wildlife.

In her original travel vlog post, she revealed she went on a game drive in Uganda and she had never known that Uganda offered such tourist attractions.

“Uganda has surprised me today! I did not know they also have game drive in Uganda! I thought that these are only in Kenya & Tanzania We spent the evening watching Antelopes, Giraffes,zebras, warthogs, water bucks and Hippos. Who would have thought? #Perlofafrica #Uganda #Africa,” said in the original post.

Ugandans descended on her, asking her what kind of a travel vlogger she was if she couldn’t research the countries she was visiting and then going online to show her ignorance.

Many Ugandans also insulted her, going as far as body-shaming her.

“I’m so ashamed that an African Travel Vlogger is surprised at what the pearl of Africa has to offer. A real vlogger reads about the region. Even the smallest country offers game drives. Actually this is a mockery and disrespectful. You should delete the tweet @misstrudy_,” said Senyange Wilfred.

Others, however, took her side, saying Uganda had not done a good job of marketing its game safaris as tourist attractions, unlike Kenya and Tanzania, which are globally known for having several game drive destinations. Others claimed their country, Uganda, remained undiscovered.

At this time, Kenyans took Miss Trudy’s side and exchanged words with their Ugandan counterparts.

They told Ugandans to have their tourism attractions marketed abroad because Uganda’s tourist destinations were unknown in many countries- as even Kenyans themselves were surprised their close neighbour had such tourism offerings. Some Ugandans agreed with Kenyans too.

“According to last year’s Kenyan tourism report, Ugandans ranked second in supporting the Kenyan tourism industry. This suggests that many Ugandans are more aware of the tourism offerings in Kenya compared to those in Uganda,” said @Lukowoyesigyire.

“Uganda’s tourism is not well marketed. 2. Ugandans have not embraced domestic tourism. I believe if our tourism was well marketed, Uganda would be receiving many more international arrivals than any other country on the continent,” added Christopher Kiiza.

As her tweet went viral on Sunday and Ugandans took on her, dissecting every aspect of her life, Miss Trudy stated Ugandans, telling them she had meant no harm or insult to the country, but she was genuinely surprised that game safaris were being offered in Uganda.

She equated this to being in her 20s and not knowing there was a desert in northern Kenya despite being born and raised in Kenya.

“Ugandans, stop hating on me! You guys are being too sensitive for the wrong reasons. I am your friend. Not your enemy! Ugandans, Let’s make love. Not war!” said Miss Trudy.

She also uploaded a video in which she appeared distressed and angry at how Ugandans insulted her, wondering what exactly she had said wrong when she had intended to promote Ugandan tourism.

She also added that had it been a white woman who made such remarks as she did earlier, she would have been welcomed to Uganda.

“I would have been told ‘Oh, welcome to Uganda, we can show you all the places’ Is it because I am black like you? Are we showing people hate because they are black like us? Am I an angel?

Should I know everywhere on this continent? This has just been extremely disappointing. I am being roasted and being made a laughing stock and it is just really painful. This is not the way Ugandans are supposed to welcome you,” said Ms Trudy in part.

In reaction to her video, many Ugandans faulted their government for failing to market their tourism attractions abroad and agreed that Ugandans are bored people who enjoy bullying.

Other Ugandans apologized to Miss Trudy for their compatriots’ behaviours, saying that they did not represent the warmth and the culture of Uganda.

