Mt Kenya voters owe you nothing, Tuju tells Ruto





The Executive Director of the Azimio la Umoja Secretariat Raphael Tuju has told Deputy President William Ruto that there nothing people of Mt Kenya owe him.

In an interview with Citizen TV, the former Jubilee secretary general sensationally claimed that the DP was paid billions of shillings the moment he accepted to run on the same ticket with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“I don’t know why he (Ruto) thinks that the people from Mt Kenya owe him anything because he was paid off,” Mr Tuju said.

Mr Tuju also alleged that the cash Ruto received was a ransomed payment so that he could convince his community to rally behind President Kenyatta, adding that there was no way Ruto could have accepted to support Mr Kenyatta for free.

Mr Tuju further claimed that the DP got his final payment in form of appointments of his close allies to key cabinet positions in the Jubilee government.

Mr Tuju is among President Kenyatta’s close allies who have been relentlessly bashing the Dr Ruto since he fell out with the president early 2018.