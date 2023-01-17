Mt Kenya women lead with consumption of family planning





The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) has released its 7th demographic and health survey in the country.

It shows that 57 percent of married women aged 15-49 years are using several family planning methods.

Mostly, counties from Mt Kenya lead with family planning, Embu leading with 75 percent, followed by Kirinyaga and Nyeri, which has 71 percent, while Meru records 70 percent compared to Kiambu, which has 68 percent.

Counties with the list usage of family planning methods among married women include Garissa with 11 percent, Samburu at 25 percent, Isiolo at 29 percent, and Turkana with 31 percent.

The data shows that 46 percent of married women aged 15-49 do not want more children or have been sterilized, while only 17 percent of them want to have another child soon, compared to 30 percent who would like to have another child later.

From the results, 15 percent of Kenyan women aged between 15-19 years have been pregnant.

Samburu County is leading with 50 percent of teenage pregnancies, followed by West Pokot with 36 percent, Marsabit with 29 percent, Narok with 28 percent, and Meru comes fifth with 24 percent of cases of teen pregnancies.

Nyandarua and Nyeri are among the counties with the list cases, recording 5 percent each followed by Muranga and Kirinyaga, both having 7 percent.

Vihiga has 8 percent, Nairobi and Bomet 9 percent each.

Thirty-eight percent of these teenage pregnancies come from women who have not been educated as 20 percent come from those in primary schools compared to 12 percent from secondary schools.

Only 5 percent of teenage pregnancies are from women who have been beyond secondary school.

At the education level, 21 percent of men have studied above the secondary school level compared to 19 percent of women.

Forty percent of men have reached the secondary level compared to 38 percent of women, while 3 percent of men have not accessed education, compared to 6 percent of women.

