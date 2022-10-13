Mtu na boss wake! Zuchu gifts Diamond Platinumz, Ksh 1.5m gold chain





Tanzanian singer Zuhura Othman, popularly known as Zuchu, took to social media to reveal how she gifted her boyfriend, Wasafi Records boss and Tanzanian superstar singer, Diamond Platinumz, a gift for his birthday.

Zuchu is also signed to Wasafi Records as one of their top artists.

Accompanied by a man carrying a small metallic briefcase, the duo opened it to reveal a heavy gold chain with a gold moulded face hanging from the chain.

“This is his birthday present, he doesn’t know it,” said Zuchu off-camera as they headed to where Diamond was sitting.

Diamond exclaimed when he opened the small briefcase, expressing shock that it was gold and with such a high value.

“Jamani, this is pure gold!,” said Diamond as he turned the gold face around to read an inscription at the back that said, “Nash Nash, you will always be my hero,” a nickname borne of his given name, Naseeb.

The duo were then captured embracing affectionately as the jeweller who accompanied Zuchu revealed that it took her two months to prepare the special gift for him.

Diamond turned to Instagram where he penned a cautious sweetheart message to Zuchu.

“Maneno hayawezi eleza shukran yangu kwa hili Zuuh…nisije nikatereza kuandika waandisha wakapa kutoa story bure. Ila jus nakushukuru sana, na siku zote utaendelea kuwa pale,” wrote Diamond.

Wasafi Media later revealed that the chain cost an estimated Sh 1.5 million to produce.

According to prior Nairobi News reports, for the better part of 2022, Diamond and Zuchu had been fuelling rumours that they are dating; going to the extent of posting steamy videos of themselves while not actually confirming that they are an item.

However, in the second half of 2022, Diamond said Zuchu was his wife after dating since December 2021.

They claimed they married at a Muslim wedding on February 14, and have been behaving all lovey-dovey in public since then.

Zuchu is the daughter of legendary Tanzanian taarab singer Khadija Kopa. Kopa and Diamond collaborated in the past to release the hit song ‘Nasema Nawe’ in 2015.

