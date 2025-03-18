MTV Shuga recruits young, fresh cast for the drama revival





The returning MTV series Shuga which is making a comeback after 15 years, has unveiled the lead cast that will bring the popular young adult drama to life.

This latest season brings together an eclectic mix of rising stars and seasoned talent including Serah Wanjiru who starred in the Netflix series Volume, Basil Mungai (Click Click Bang), Matthew Ngugi (Mo Faya), Fridah Mumbe (Jiji), Makena Kahuha (Subterranea), Julie Brenda (Kina), Fatuma Gichuru (Sky Girls), radio host Mariam Bishar and newcomer Wilson Muchemi.

This will be Mr. Muchemi’s first TV role, known for his comedy and light-hearted social media content. This will also be Ms. Gichuru’s first major TV lead role. Brenda gets a chance after winning the Best Actress in a Leading Role award at the African Smartphone Film Festival (2020).

Stunt performer Ms. Mumbe brings her experience having starred in several notable series and movies including ‘Pepeta’ for which she won the Female Actor of the Year award at the People’s Choice Awards Kenya in 2023.

Mariam, a content creator and radio show host, takes on her first TV acting role. Makena, a talented thespian with over 30 stage plays under her belt, rounds out the ensemble.

This cast was selected through a series of rigorous nationwide auditions in October 2024 that attracted over 1,600 actors.

Set in the dynamic world of campus life, MTV Shuga Mashariki continues the franchise’s mission to entertain and empower young audiences. The series explores social dynamics affecting youth, from restrictive and harmful gender norms to love, ambition, peer pressure, mental health, and the power of community support. It aims to spark important conversations about agency, sexual and reproductive health, consent, and informed decision-making among young people across Kenya.

“In addition to addressing critical societal issues, we are also nurturing the next generation of Kenyan superstars. From our talented directors to the fresh faces discovered during our auditions, this production continues the legacy of MTV Shuga as a platform for launching careers and telling impactful stories that resonate across the continent.” Says Mitchelle Kimathi, Country Manager -Kenya, of MTV Staying Alive Foundation, shares The latest installment is directed by Mkaiwawi Mwakaba, June Ndinya (Prefects, Flash Squad), and Likarion Wainaina and produced by legendary film producer Reuben Odanga While an exact date is yet to be confirmed, MTV Shuga Mashariki is set to premiere in May.