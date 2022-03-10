‘Mudavadi did not join Ruto because he lacked cash’





The Amani National Congress (ANC) has dismissed claims the move to team up with Deputy President William Ruto was motivated by a lack of resources to sustain a presidential campaign.

Speaking at a press briefing in Nairobi, Salim Busaidy who chairs the party’s electoral board, dismissed the claims made by Sabatia MP Alfred Agoi.

Busaidy argued the move to close ranks with Ruto was necessary because the two parties shared the same vision.

“The meaning of Kenya Kwanza is putting Kenya first, so Musalia is putting Kenya first, there is no question that he cannot fund his campaign,” explained Busaidy.

Agoi claimed on Wednesday that Mudavadi had no choice to join Ruto because he lacked the resources to not sustain a campaign on his own.

The lawmaker stressed it was not an easy decision by Mudavadi but a practical one after it became apparent President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga would not back him for the country’s top job.

“Our initial strategy was to ensure that Musalia Mudavadi’s name would be on the ballot as a presidential candidate in the August polls. But he did not have enough resources to sustain the campaigns,” Agoi said.

Busaidy insists the party plans to field candidates for political seats all over the country while adding the party will not dish out direct nominations.

He spoke as Mudavadi and Ruto returned to the country following an extensive tour of the US and UK.

Mudavadi and Ford-Kenya party leader recently announced a political union with the Deputy President under the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

The three politicians are however yet to announce who will be the President and Deputy President under the terms of the alliance.