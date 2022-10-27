Mudavadi embraces noisy Railways stage office





Kenya’s first Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, has assured Kenyans that he will serve them with utmost dedication to the best of his ability.

The Prime CS led other Cabinet Secretaries in taking the oath of office on Thursday at the State House.

“I am fully awake to the many challenges that lie ahead of us even as we embark on the Herculean task of transforming the country’s battered economy and restore dignity to the lives of our people,” Mudavadi said.

The new team comes in when the country is facing many challenges, including a drought that has affected more than 10 counties and about 4 million Kenyans.

Kenyans are also still waiting for the government to reduce the cost of living in the country as promised during the campaigns.

Mudavadi is now ranked third in the power hierarchy, with President Ruto at the helm, followed by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The office of the Prime CS is located at Railways Headquarters, a place surrounded by the noisy bus stage.

The location of his office became a debated issue in the country, but he settled the matter by saying that he was okay with it and that the noisy surrounding would always remind him that he had to deliver to the people who were waking up early to put the meal on their table.

His roles include overseeing government projects.

The Prime CS will also be coordinating the national legislative agenda.

Mudavadi will also assist the president and DP in coordinating and supervising Government Ministries and State Departments.

Also, the Prime CS, in liaison with the Ministry responsible for the Interior will oversee the implementation of National Government policies, programs, and projects.

He will chair and Coordinate the National Government legislative agenda across all ministries and state departments in consultation with and for transmission to the Party/Coalition Leaders in Parliament, as well as facilitating inter-ministerial coordination of cross-functional initiatives and programmers.

The president asked his team to now get to work and deliver to Kenyans and that they would have his full support.

