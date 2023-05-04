Mugabe’s daughter demands Sh368K monthly per child for support in divorce

Bona Ouma Mugabe, and her husband of nine years, Simbarashe Mutsahuni Chikore. PHOTO| COURTESY

Bona Ouma Mugabe, and her husband of nine years, Simbarashe Mutsahuni Chikore. PHOTO| COURTESY





A storm is brewing in Zimbabwe as citizens follow the messy divorce drama between the late former president Robert Mugabe’s only daughter, Bona Ouma Mugabe, and her husband of nine years, Simbarashe Mutsahuni Chikore.

This follows an extremely lavish wedding attended by several heads of state and other invited dignitaries on 1 March 2014.

The wedding, believed to have cost $4 million, was broadcast live on state television.

During the wedding, her late father gave her $100,000 (Sh13.64 today) and 55 head of cattle.

Mrs Mugabe filed for divorce in March 2023, citing irreconcilable differences when she revealed that they had been living separately for nine months.

They have three children together. In her court papers, Mrs Mugabe demanded full custody of the children and asked for $2,700 (Sh368,280) per child per month until they reach the age of 18.

It was alleged that Mr Chikore had been accused of adultery in 2015 and Mrs Mugabe’s father had tried to intervene and warn his son-in-law.

In response, Mr Chikore filed a countersuit against his estranged wife, and the vast wealth of the Mugabe family came into play as he demanded a share of it.

Mr Chikore demanded an equal share of all property acquired during their marriage, whether through donations or work for them.

According to media reports, Mr Chikore listed 21 farms, over 25 upmarket residential properties, money, companies and movable assets worth millions of dollars as marital property.

He also countered Mrs Mugabe’s demand for full custody of their children, asking instead for joint custody.

Apparently, Mr Chikore helped to amass this wealth through his savings from previous jobs and earnings, as well as donations from his late father-in-law when he did special assignments for him.

However, Mrs Mugabe asked the court to set aside the issue of property division and concentrate on granting her a divorce.

The BBC also reported that questions had been raised over whether Mrs Bona owned all the properties Mr Chikore claimed she did, as the late Mugabe’s spokesman said the couple did not own the 21 farms and were using them on a lease from the state.

