Muhoozi now ‘reaches out’ to Bobi Wine

Ugandan musician turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, is arrested by police on his way to a press conference to announce the cancelation of his show at Busabala, Uganda, on April 22, 2019. PHOTO | AFP

Uganda’s president Yoweri Museveni’s son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has reached out to Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine ahead of the 2026 polls.

Muhoozi, who is widely perceived to be President Museveni’s heir apparent, said he listened to the demands of his supporters and reached out to his long-time rival Wine.

“I’m ready to meet my brother Mr. Robert Kyagulanyi anytime. Some of our people are demanding a meeting,” Muhoozi tweeted.

I'm ready to meet my brother Mr. Robert Kyagulanyi anytime. Some of our people are demanding a meeting. — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) March 31, 2023

Muhoozi and Bobi Wine have enjoyed a frosty relationship with the two using harsh unpublishable words at each other. Case in point, late last year, Muhoozi declared that Bobi Wine would never be President of Uganda.

“Kabobi should know that we will never allow him to be President of this country!” Muhoozi tweeted back then. “I don’t fear an election against Kabobi. I would beat him very badly! We beat him in 2021, we will beat him again.”

Mid-last year, the two had an altercation over a cartoon drawing with Museveni’s son referring to the singer cum politician as his brother.

“Me and my young brother Kabobi arguing over who can fill my father’s shoes! Thanks, the best artist in Uganda…Kintu!” Muhoozi said.

To which Bobi Wine responded, “I am not your brother and I’m not competing for your father’s shoes. You’re entitled to M7’s shoes, cows, and even his hat.”

The musician-turned-politician has emerged as one of the most popular politicians in Uganda and is viewed as a future president of the country. He finished second behind President Museveni in the 2021 General Election as per the official electoral commission results but rejected the outcome.

With the elections being marked by violence, Bobi Wine mobilized youths to ‘remove a dictator.’ However, their efforts were met with physical assault with Bobi Wine alleging President Museveni was behind the attacks.

The National Unity Platform leader then went to court to challenge the outcome of the election. He said he had extensive evidence of vote rigging, including ballot box stuffing, voter intimidation, and the manipulation of results at individual polling stations.

Further, he is said to have already gotten into a gentleman’s political agreement with senior opposition leader Kizza Besigye.

