Muhoozi offers to teach East African men on how to be romantic





General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the son of Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni, has offered to teach East African men on how to be romantic.

In a tweet, the controversial military officer said he would give the lessons on his birthday.

“On my birthday, I’m going to teach all East African men how to treat their ladies,” he announced.

On my birthday, I'm going to teach all East African men how to treat their ladies. — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) February 3, 2023

“Most of you young boys in Kampala, who think you are romantic and can dance. I’ll give all of you dancing lessons with Charlotte on my birthday!” hs said in another tweet.

Most of you young boys in Kampala, who think you are romantic and can dance. I'll give all of you dancing lessons with Charlotte on my birthday! — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) February 3, 2023

Also read: Uhuru security: Orengo schools Ruto on vengeance with apt Bible verse

Last year, General Muhoozi celebrated his 48th with pomp, going to the extent of closing some roads in the country.

General Muhoozi is also on record for claiming that he is most handsome man in East Africa after he was caught salivating over a woman of Somali origin.

“Ah, gentlemen. Please swallow that pill. Ninye! It is I… the most handsome man in East Africa! Whatever you do. Facts are facts!” he said while reacting to comments from netizens over the incident some time last year.

He would later tell his followers to stop reading too much from his posts by sharing a photo of his wife with the caption: “Ladies please calm yourselves! I was captured 23 years ago by a goddess called Charlotte. Murare gye!”

Also read: Ever-blundering Muhoozi calls on Africa to stand with Russia

Alhough he is rarely seen with his wife, Muhoozi makes it his business to share snippets of information about Charlotte.

The couple tied the knot in 1999, and according to Muhoozi they never had a chance to go for their honeymoon.

“I thank her first of all for our journey together which started 23 years ago…. we had been married for three weeks and within two days I was in an aircraft to Sandhurst,” he once said.

He has also jokingly said that while in public he is a feared General, behind closed doors, in their matrimonial home, it is his wife who calls the shots.

“She has been with me, a very strong supporter. You see she is a very quiet lady but I can assure you when we get home and the door closes then she becomes a five-star general and I have to be very respectful.”

Also read: Mutahi Ngunyi to President Ruto: Weak people revenge, the strong forgive