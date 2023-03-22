Muhoozi asks LGBTQ sympathizers to happily leave Uganda





Uganda President Yoweri Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerugaba has asked companies that are not happy with the country’s stance on the Lesbian, Gay, Transgender, Intersex and Queer (LGBTQ) debate to happily leave.

Muhoozi, who is known for his controversial comments on Twitter, is a General in the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), the highest rank in the army.

“I hear some foreign companies (I don’t know which ones) want to leave the country because we passed the Anti-homosexual bill. We are willing to help them pack their bags and leave our blessed country forever! Uganda is God’s country! We will actually thrive without them,” he wrote.

Muhoozi further criticized the pressure from some of the foreign companies who are unhappy with the anti-homosexual law.

Muhoozi’s comments come a day after Uganda’s Parliament overwhelmingly passed the anti-gay law as Speaker Anita Among said the House would not shy away from protecting the rights, sovereignty, morals and culture of Ugandans.

“We recognize that the constitution contains non-derogable rights and in this process, the House has striven to recognise those rights…but the norms and aspirations of the people of Uganda will always remain supreme,” Speaker Among emphasised.

If President Museveni signs the bill into law, anyone who will engage in same-sex relationships or identifies as LGBTQ will face a 10-year jail term.

Recently, the Head of State said that those who will be caught engaging in same-sex marriage need to be studied to determine whether they are doing so by nature or by nurture.

In Kenya, the LGBTQ debate has been debated by leaders for almost a month now following the Supreme Court’s majority ruling that allows the registration of same-sex associations.

However, the court held that same-sex marriage was still illegal in the country.

Church leaders and Muslim leaders have come out to criticize the ruling, a call that has been strongly backed by President William Ruto.

The court’s ruling, which has severally been criticised by President William Ruto, has been challenged by Attorney General Justin Muturi.

