Muhoozi opens up to working relationship with Kizza Besigye





Uganda’s President, Yoweri Museveni’s son, has opened up to working on a relationship with opposition leader Kizza Besigye.

This is although he is his father’s most significant political enemy.

Muhoozi also did not shy away from showing disdain for Bobi Wine, calling him Kabobi.

In a tweet, where he shared a photo of Besigye and Bobi Wine, Muhoozi said, “Personally, I like @kizzabesigye1. He is an elder and we can learn a few things from him. But Kabobi? Hapana!”

Also read: Museveni’s son blasts dad: I am an adult, no one will ban me from anything

Personally, I like @kizzabesigye1. He is an elder and we can learn a few things from him. But Kabobi? Hapana! pic.twitter.com/PUXKoMIExV — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) October 18, 2022

Also read: Aisha Jumwa denies owning gun despite an active murder case

With Muhoozi and Wine’s relationship being rusty, the two have consistently called each other out.

While Wine claims that the President’s son is out of touch with the pains of Ugandans even as he seeks to be the heir to his father’s throne, Muhoozi suggests that Wine will never lead Uganda.

“Kabobi should know that we will never allow him to be President of this country! I don’t fear an election against Kabobi. I would beat him very badly! We beat him in 2021, we will beat him again,” he tweeted.

On the other hand, Besigye has contested five times against Museveni and lost in all elections. He is arguably one of the world’s most arrested and tortured politicians.

Also read: Exclusive: Nick Ndeda on why it didn’t work out with Betty Kyallo

In the 2021 general elections, Besigye did not contest for the seat, leaving Wine to challenge East Africa’s longest-serving President.

Having joined President Museveni in the Bush war being his personal doctor, the two would later fall out soon amid reports that Besigye married Museveni’s former lover.

Recently, Wine – real name Robert Kyagulanyi – and Besigye met with the two main opposition leaders strategizing for 2026.

“Those who want freedom must be as united and focused as those who seek to enslave them. The enemy of Uganda and East Africa is #DictatorMuseveni and his enablers. All efforts should focus against the enemy, not against each other. Greetings from this side.”

Also read: Exclusive: How Alikiba’s efforts to reconcile with his wife hit a brick wall

Those who want freedom must be as united and as focused as those who seek to enslave them. The enemy of Uganda and East Africa is #DictatorMuseveni and his enablers. All efforts should focus against the enemy, not against each other. Greetings from this side. #BringBackOurPeople pic.twitter.com/GkdzrNDlka — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) October 17, 2022

Also read our top stories today:

Exclusive: Sarah Kabu on ‘shaped’ and ‘flat’ backsides

Exclusive: Inside the spellbinding relationship between Nameless and daughter, Tumiso

Exclusive! I’m still married to Anerlisa Muigai – Ben Pol denies divorce is finalised

Exclusive: TikTok queen Mimo Karanja on what makes her stand out