Muhoozi promises revenge on Uhuru farm attack

In this file picture, retired President Uhuru Kenyatta shakes hands Uganda's Special Envoy Lt. General Muhoozi Kainerugaba after the two held discussions at State House, Nairobi. PHOTO | PSCU

In this file picture, retired President Uhuru Kenyatta shakes hands Uganda's Special Envoy Lt. General Muhoozi Kainerugaba after the two held discussions at State House, Nairobi. PHOTO | PSCU





Uganda President Yoweri Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerugaba has vowed to revenge against Kenyans who attacked the Kenyatta family farm in the outskirts of Nairobi.

In a tweet, General Muhoozi threatened to send Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) troops to beat up the goons.

Muhoozi, in a tweet, referred to former president Uhuru Kenyatta as his ‘big brother’

“My big brother’s farm was attacked by hooligans the other day. We will send UPDF to protect him. We will beat those hooligans to a pulp!” he tweeted.

My big brother's farm was attacked by hooligans the other day. We will send UPDF to protect him. We will beat those hooligans to pulp! pic.twitter.com/45cMykmGS3 — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) April 1, 2023

Muhoozi is a general in the UPDF, the highest rank in the army.

He has consistently commented controversially on Kenyan affairs, at some point even forcing his father to apologize to Kenyans.

Besides, the 49-year-old recently announced he will contest for the country’s presidency in the 2026 elections and has begun moving round the country to publicise his bid.

His latest sentiments come amid a publicized fallout between President William Ruto and his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta.

President Ruto and his allies have consistently accused his predecessor of funding the Azimio rallies and protests while not paying taxes.

On March 27, 2023, amid anti-government protests led by Azimio leader Raila Odinga, hundreds of youth descended on the Northlands Farm owned by the Kenyatta family, destroyed property, stole thousands of sheep and goats, and set it ablaze.

Mr Odinga says the protests are aimed at putting pressure on President Ruto to lower the cost of living and address electoral reforms.

Police, which has been accused of doing little to prevent or stop the attack when it happened, say they are investigating the incident but are yet to make any arrests.

Muhoozi’s comments could bring up fresh scrutiny by President William Ruto’s administration.

Also read: How Eastleigh businessman battling fraud charges refused to have his fingerprints taken

Exclusive: Vivianne on clout chasing and her ‘sister’ who died of cancer