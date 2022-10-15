Muhoozi says he will defeat opposition Bobi Wine in the 2026 elections





Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni’s son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has taken a swipe at opposition leaders in Uganda seeking to vie for the presidency come 2026.

In a tweet, Muhoozi shared that Ugandans love him more than they do them saying, “To the Ugandan opposition, after my father, I will defeat you badly in any election. Ugandans love me more than they’ll ever love you.”

Muhoozi is said to succeed after his father who has ruled Uganda for four decades.

In the January 2021 elections, Museveni contested against Bobi Wine – born Robert Kyaluganyi – but managed to clinch victory.

However, Wine lamented that the election was marred with irregularities and sought legal redress to overturn Museveni’s victory. He would then drop the lawsuit alleging bias by the Supreme Court judges in delivering justice.

“The courts are not independent, it is clear these people (judges) are working for Mr Museveni,” he said.

Additionally, Wine has since become a strong critic of Uganda’s president some of his efforts to speak out against injustice led to his arrest and issuance of home arrest.

Wine has over time called out President Museveni without fear using social media.

Kizza Besigye has also sought to challenge President Museveni, 78, in the presidential race ever since 2001.

Though unsuccessful, Besigye has lamented about being tortured and arrested as he campaigned for the seat by police officers allegedly sent by President Museveni.

The retired army colonel who once served as Museveni’s physician during the bush war that brought Museveni to power in 1986, has since been a strong critic of the Head of State.

Muhoozi, the now General of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has been reported to be the heir to his father’s throne.

If he succeeds, Muhoozi will join Gabon’s Ali Bongo as an African President who inherited the seat from his dad the late Ali Bongo.

