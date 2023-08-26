Muhoroni Youth boss Moses Adagala backs Nick Mwendwa ahead of FKF Premier league kick-off





Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa met with FKF Premier League club chairmen and Chief Executive Officers (CEO) ahead of the kick off of the 2023/24 FKF PL season.

The meeting was used to provide the club bosses with an overview of what to anticipate in the upcoming 2023/24 season.

Mwendwa used took time to address the clubs chairmen and CEO’s on league matters expected in the league such as fixture scheduling, referee assignments, venues, club licenses, and sponsorship, among other aspects crucial for ensuring the smooth operation of the league.

Muhoroni Youth Football Club chairman Moses Adagala backed the leadership of the FKF president noting that Mwendwa was the best leader to have guided Kenyan football.

Speaking on the sidelines of the meeting, the outspoken Adagala said having seen several federation chairmen over his lengthy period in football spanning over 20 years, Mwendwa emerges on top of the rest and his leadership cannot be compared with his predecessors.

“I have been in football for more than 20 years and have seen several federation chairmen and Nick tops them all in terms of performance. He is fare, transparent and a hard worker. Even those who are thinking of running against Nick I don’t believe they can do better than Nick and that is why I fully supports him. He is the best so far we have had. He has done a lot for for football,” Adagala said.

Noting that politics in Kenya football have been affecting the growth of football, Adagala said the Premier League clubs had resorted to shun politics and focus on league. “We have to support the president as the current custodian and head of Kenya football. We are happy with efforts of president to bring in a sponsor and broadcaster for the league. We now will start the league with some good money and our players will have exposure from broadcast,” Adagala noted.

“I have said many times that Nick has been working very well and I have faith in him. All of us as the chairmen and CEOs of premier league clubs have faith in the leadership of Nick Mwendwa. Things haven’t been easy in the league without a sponsor but now that the president has brought sponsor on board and working well with the government, we believe we shall have a good season and by the end, Kenyan football will be in a far much better position,” Adagala added.

Mwendwa briefed the club leaders on the developments for the new season informing them of the progress achieved including the plans to have a broadcaster and a league sponsor which will cushion the clubs from financial constraints witnessed in the last season when the league went without a sponsor culminating to no prize money for the champions.

“We have given Mwendwa time to work and he is steering us to the right direction. Referees were taken through their Physical and Endurance Training successfully and today he has given us a chance to discuss, listen to FKF plans chat the way forward for premier league. This is the leadership that football needs and I want to reiterate my support for the president even during the upcoming FKF elections,” Adagala said.

The 2023/24 season is set to kick off on Saturday, August 26, 2023, with eight matches scheduled for the opening day. Defending champions Gor Mahia will commence their title defense against Sofapaka at Kasarani Stadium, while last season’s runners-up, Tusker, will face Bandari FC away.

