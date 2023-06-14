Muigai wa Njoroge’s first wife’s absence at party raises eyebrows

Kikuyu gospel singer, Muigai Wa Njoroge with his second wife, Queen Stacy. PHOTO | COURTESY

Gospel singer Muigai Wa Njoroge marked his birthday with a grand celebration last evening, organized by his second wife, Queen Stacey.

The event saw the attendance of esteemed figures from the music and business industries.

However, fans couldn’t help but notice the absence of his first wife, Njeri wa Muigai, in the photos, raising questions about the state of their polygamous marriage.

On his birthday, Muigai expressed his gratitude for his life’s journey, acknowledging both the challenges and the cherished memories.

The absence of Njeri in the celebratory photos didn’t go unnoticed by fans, leading to speculations about the dynamics within Muigai’s marital setup.

Social media discussions expressed concern for Njeri and questioned the happiness and fairness in the polygamous arrangement.

Some emphasized the importance of first love and the potential regrets of neglecting it.

A Facebooker, Beth Njoroge, wrote, “Tunatambua (we only recognise) Njeri, and if you left her behind, we are not happy. Remember the wife of your youth, the Bible commands.”

Lucy Kamau added, “Sending love but remember first love is always the best no matter what…”

Another Facebooker, Triza Wainaina, noted, “Ni kila mtu apangie mzee surprise birthday yake. Kwa ground vitu ni different. (It seems like each one has to plan a surprise party for their man. Things are different on the ground).”

However, it is worth noting that Muigai Wa Njoroge has been open about his polygamous lifestyle, and his choice to have multiple wives is based on his personal beliefs and convictions.

He has defended his decision in the past, urging society not to judge artists solely based on their personal choices.

During the burial of Mighty Salim, Muigai addressed the criticisms he faced regarding his polygamous marriage.

He emphasized that having a second wife is not a sin and clarified that he chose his wives for specific reasons.

Muigai also highlighted that many individuals have multiple wives but don’t face the same scrutiny because they are not public figures.

His intention to raise his children within a complete family setup also motivated his decision.

