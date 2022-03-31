Mulamwah clarifies his relationship with rumoured girlfriend





Comedian Mulamwah has revealed that he has never dated his rumoured girlfriend Ruth. In an Instagram post, Mulamwah born David Oyando said that their relationship is purely professional.

“Congratulations @atruthk, welcome to Mulamwah ent as the 2nd signed artist. Thanks for the hard work, patience and determination, her first project drops this Friday ft @vall_wambo. Btw we never dated and we don’t intend to. It was misunderstood,” the post read.

The two were rumoured to be dating after Mulamwah shared a photo on Instagram captioned, “To new beginnings rely upon the heart. Let the dust settle now,” immediately after announcing he had broken up with his baby mama Carrol Muthoni.

Defending his fast-moving on, Mulamwah said, “Don’t be too quick to judge neither me, Carrol nor Ruth for our actions and choices maybe one day it will all unfold open and you’ll get the clear picture of what really transpired, it’s not easy to just step out without solid reasons, we could no longer sacrifice our peace and live in pretence for your happiness.”

Amidst all this drama, Mulamwah also vowed to prioritise his daughter and ensure she lacks nothing.

Mulamwah maintains that he is single. On valentine’s day, Mulamwah took a photo of him and Ruth holding a flower and captioned it, “Happy Valentine’s beb.”