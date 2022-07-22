Mulamwah’s baby mama Carol Sonnie says she is ‘off the market’





Comedian Mulamwah’s baby mama Carol Sonnie has disclosed that she has moved on and is currently dating. Sonnie made the revelation during a Q&A session with her fans on Instagram.

The disclosure was prompted by one fan who asked why Sonnie will not accept him, to which she responded, “Juu siko soko.”

However, the content creator categorically stated that she not going to reveal the identity of the new man in her life anytime soon.

“Heeh no. Hii Nairobi ficha mtu wako kama bhangi,” she wrote.

Sonnie dropped the first hint of the new man in her life early this year following her bitter breakup with Mulamwah.

In a video she posted on her Instagram stories, Sonnie showed glimpses of her new man with a love song playing in the background.

Sonnie and Mulamwah parted ways last year and proceeded to air their dirty linen in public. Mulamwah even paraded his new lover just hours after they made their breakup public.

“To new beginnings. Rely upon the heart. Let the dust settle now,” the comedian caption a photo of his new catch.

He would then defend his position by asking his fans to not judge him and Sonnie for choices and actions.

Prior to that, Sonnie had explained that they agreed to part ways for reasons best known to them. Mulamwah, born David Oyando, later confirmed the breakup but maintained that his daughter’s needs would come first.

Many months later, Mulamwah has since claimed that he is not dating the woman he so proudly paraded after parting ways with Sonnie, saying she is the newest signee in his record label.