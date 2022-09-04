MultiChoice unpacks fresh content on GOtv and DStv





MultiChoice Kenya has announced upcoming sports, local and international content for GOtv and DStv customers.

Top on the agenda is the upcoming Fifa World Cup slated for November and December this year, with the firm also venturing into the streaming service space.

“Whatever our customers choose to watch, we always aim to surprise, delight, and resonate with them, bringing them value in every way. The next six months are set to do just that. Our flagship local channels in all MultiChoice markets will continue to tell stories inspired by our unique context,”said Nancy Matimu, Managing Director MultiChoice.

Also read: Kamene Goro just can’t stop talking about her ‘miserable’ ex-boyfriend

“With the Fifa World Cup set to be broadcast on DStv and GOtv beginning November, we can say that this is the biggest season in entertainment for our customers,” she said.

The pay-tv firm is also seeking to take on the streaming world with the launch of its streaming service, DStv via Streaming, which will have local and third-party international content channels on the go.

The firm has also announced plans to deliver content and viewing experiences that are tailormade for various audiences within the continent through M-Net.

Also read: Unlucky in love: 6 Kenyan female celebs in infamous breakups

“M-Net is Africa’s most loved storyteller and we partner with both local talent and the world’s best production studios to ensure our customers have an unrivalled selection of the best general entertainment content. Through our Maisha Magic channels, MultiChoice has made extensive investments in the development of original programming sharing the best of African content across the continent,” said Timothy Okwaro, M-Net Channel Director for East and Southern Channels.

Other available content will include Big Brother Mzansi and Big Brother Naija, House of the Dragon among other blockbuster movies and series.